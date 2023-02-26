News you can trust since 1895
MP calls for safety measures on road near Worksop where teenager died after being hit by two cars

The family of a 14-year-old who tragically died after being hit by two cars in Dinnington are calling for safety measures on the stretch of road where the accident happened.

By Danielle Andrews
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 12:42pm

Joshua Maslanyk died on January 26, following a collision on Laughton Road.

It is believed a grey Honda CR-V travelling towards Thurcroft collided with Josh. A white Citroën DS3, travelling towards Laughton, was then involved in a further collision with the teenager.

Despite the efforts of emergency services to save Josh, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents want safety improvements.
After liasing with Josh’s family, Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford has launched a petition calling for a safe footpath between Laughton Common and Thurcroft, speed monitering devices, and also the stregthening of the bridge on the road.

Mr Stafford said: “I met the family of Josh, who died while walking between Laughton Common and Thurcroft. I also met police officers, councillors and members of the community who are desperate to bring changes to this road.

“I am asking all constituents to sign this petition, which calls for traffic calming measures on Laughton Common Road, an assessment of the safety of the bridge and the establishment of a proper footpath between Laughton Common and Thurcroft.

“I know from conversations this is a popular route and I hope Rotherham Council will agree that if people are walking this road, then it needs to have the appropriate safety measures implemented.

“Thank you to Josh’s family for having the courage to meet and discuss things so soon after his death. I will do all I can to support them in the weeks and months ahead.

To sign the petition, see bit.ly/3kwmjAA

