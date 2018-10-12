MP calls for Bassetlaw to remain a key area for energy production

Just over 30 years ago, this area thrived on the back of coal production, it drove the local economy, writes John Mann, MP for Bassetlaw.

How times have changed.

John Mann MP

The last coal mine in the UK closed in 2016 and the Government have set a target that by 2025, there will no more coal-fired power stations operating in the UK.

This reflects international pressures on dealing with climate change and reducing the country’s carbon emissions.

This pledge has a direct effect on the two power stations in this area, with both West Burton and Cottam facing closure and local job losses.

West Burton is already diversifying because it also has two gas turbines and third one is being planned, but jobs are still at risk.

The huge chimneys of West Burton and Cottom have become local landmarks and it will be strange to see them go.

But what comes next is very important.

These are huge employment sites with great road, rail and river connections and a direct line into the national grid.

Bassetlaw Council has the highest percentage of solar panels per person of any other council in the UK.

This is something to shout about and EDF could follow this lead.

This country still needs a huge power supply and a renewable energy plant could be highly appropriate.

I am happy to meet and work with EDF bosses to get the very best for Bassetlaw.

This week, the Antony Nolan charity contacted me to let me know about the large number of people from Bassetlaw who are on the stem cell register.

More than 1,000 people from this area are on the register which will help those who are suffering from blood cancer.

In addition, more than 200 people joined the register in the last year alone.

Every year, there are around 2000 blood cancer patients who need a stem cell donor to save their lives.

Bone marrow donation is a big commitment and I thank every single person who has signed up to do this.

If you are interested, please visit the Anthony Nolan website