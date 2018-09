The A1 has reopened following a single vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist last night (Tuesday September 4).

It happened at about 11pm on the northbound carriageway between the exits for Carlton-on-Trent and Tuxford.

A motorcyclist was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre where he remains in a serious condition.

If you saw anything or have any dash-cam footage contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 964 of 4 September 2018.

Incident Number: 000964-04092018