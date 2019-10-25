Motorcyclist dies in North Anston smash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after he lost control of his bike in North Anston.

The collision occurred at around 10.40pm on Thursday evening on Ryton Road.

Ryton Road North Anston

A green Kawasaki motorbike, blue Vauxhall Adam and a white Volkswagen Polo were all involved and police said that after overtaking the two cars, it is believed the motorcyclist lost control, became unseated and slid along the road, before colliding with a parked car.



Emergency services attended but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are now being supported by specialist officers.

South Yorkshire Police are now looking to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw anything, or who has any information, to get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 988 of October 24.