A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Cuckney.

A VW Passat and a Yamaha motorcycle were in collision in Budby Road at around 4pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre for treatment of minor injuries.

If you saw either of the vehicles before the collision or you saw the crash itself, call police on 101 quoting incident 549 of March 15, 2018.