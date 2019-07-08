Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Bassetlaw crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Bassetlaw.
The collision occurred on Mansfield Road, Babworth, at around 10.10am on Sunday when the motorbike left the road.
The 57-year-old biker's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident and it was reopened at around 1.20pm.
Anyone who witnessed the single-vehicle collision is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 274 of 7 July 2019.