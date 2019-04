Fireifghters from Worksop were called to a motor home which was on fire in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, April 7).

Two crews attended the scene in School Road, Langold, at around 2.30am.

They used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The motor home was severley damaged by the fire.

Nottinghamshire Police has been informed.