Morrisons send Christmas tree and decorations to troops in Afghanistan

A Worksop supermarket has provided Christmas trees and decorations for the troops of the Yorkshire Regiment serving out in Afghanistan.

The community champion, Victoria Brooks, at Morrisons was approached by her colleague, Sophie Pacey, and asked if the store would be able to support the initiative.

Members of Help for Heroes and colleagues from the Worksop Store

Victoria said: “Lcpl Yasmin Gregory contacted Sophie and then Sophie asked me to see if we, at the Worksop store, could help.

“I jumped at the opportunity to make the troops’ Christmas a little easier to bear.

“After my initial contact with Lcpl Gregory, I contacted head office and asked if we could make a donation on a grand scale. Within days I received trees, baubles, decorations and I added garlands, tinsel, chocolates, tea, coffee and biscuits.

“Thankfully Lcpl Gregory received permission to return to Afghanistan with the boxes of decorations and goodies.

“As the community champion for Worksop I support local causes and literally have hundreds of requests of support in which I endeavour to please everyone.

“My role within Morrisons is very rewarding and at times humbling. We listen to our customers and they have expressed they like to see large companies giving something back, so we have the foundation which supports those who apply for grants and every store employs a community champion to ensure, wherever we can, whatever we can do, we will.”

Morrisons are also committed to helping homeless people by donating any products that are still edible but can no longer be sold as they are damaged or the use by date has lapsed.

Victoria said: “So instead of these products being thrown in the bin, we donate them and the staff at the centres make the products into meals.”

Victoria has also helped prepare a Christmas lunch to a group of Worksop pensioners and she is also supporting Project 7 by helping to prepare Christmas lunch and Morrisons is also involved with the toy appeal in partnership with David Hawkes Estate agent.