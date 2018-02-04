Search

Morrisons launch Yorkshire Pudding pizza and it looks brilliant

EDITORIAL USE ONLY A Yorkshire Pudding Pizza has been created by Morrisons ahead of Yorkshire Pudding Day on Saturday February 3rd. The cheese and batter hybrid combines a crispy Yorkshire pudding base made in Doncaster in South Yorkshire with a filling of tomato sauce and mozzarella. It will be available in two flavours, 'Pepperoni' and 'Meat Feast' with mini meatballs, pepperoni, spicy beef and jalapeo chillies. The Yorkshire Pudding Pizza is available now in all 491 Morrisons stores for �3.
It is a staple in every Sunday roast but now the traditional Yorkshire Pudding has been given an Italian makeover in the form of Morrisons’ new Yorkshire Pudding Pizza.

The pudding pizzas, which cost £3.00, are made using a combination of cheese and batter to create the pudding base and then filled with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

They are available in two flavours – ‘Classic Pepperoni’ and ‘Meat Feast’ with mini meatballs, pepperoni, spicy beef and jalapeño chillies.

The Italian-Yorkshire hybrid has been launched in time for Yorkshire Pudding Day this month.

Jenny Dixon, Yorkshire Pudding Expert at Morrisons, said: “Everyone loves Yorkshire Pudding and everyone loves pizza, so we are combining the two to create the ultimate comfort food for Yorkshire Pudding Day.

“The crust is made the same way as a typical Yorkshire Pudding and is topped the same way as one of our pizzas. We’re looking forward to hearing what customers think but we hope that they’ll love it!”

The limited edition pizzas will be available in all Morrisons stores until February 20.