The Fire Brigades Union, which represents firefighters, said staff are having to go above and beyond, responding to emergencies beyond fires daily – and urged the Government to provide “urgent funding and proper resourcing”.

Home Office figures show 79 people were killed in non-fire incidents attended by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service in the year to March 2022, up from 76 the year before.

Across England, there were 3,300 non-fire fatalities last year, a 20 per cent increase on 2020-21 and the third-highest number since records began.

File photo dated 21/07/22 of New London Fire Brigade recruits go through their paces during a drill at a Fire station in East London. Firefighters say they have been left with "no choice" as they prepare to take their fight pay rise fight to the Scottish Parliament this week. It is set to be the biggest demonstration in years from the service as hundreds of firefighters and supporters take the Fire Brigade Union's (FBU) campaign to Holyrood. Issue date: Sunday October 23, 2022.

In 2019-20, the last full year before the coronavirus pandemic, 2,600 people died in non-fire incidents.

Meanwhile, the total number of non-fire incidents attended by brigades nationally rose by 29 per cent to a record 195,000 last year, including 2,594 in Nottinghamshire.

Non-fire incidents can include flooding, traffic collisions, suicide attempts and issues affecting entry and exit into buildings.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “Firefighters and control staff are there for communities in times of need, responding to emergencies beyond fires every day.”

The figures show fire services attended 16,000 flooding incidents across the country in 2021-22, up from 14,900 the year before and the most since 2012-13.

They led to a record 141 fatalities, up 40 per cent from the previous year.

In Nottinghamshire, 82 flooding incidents resulted in three deaths in the year to March 2022.

Mr Wrack said: “Despite firefighters being increasingly relied upon to go above and beyond to save lives and property, resources are being cut to the bone.

"One in five jobs have been lost since 2010, meaning 11,500 fewer firefighters able to respond to increasing callouts, and working conditions are worsening, with yet another pay cut being imposed by the Government and fire bosses.

“It’s clear our fire and rescue service, which we all rely on, needs urgent funding and proper resourcing now."

The FBU announced more than 80 per cent of its members have voted in favour of nationwide strike action for the first time since 2003 after rejecting an earlier 5 per cent pay rise offer.

The union said the vote on industrial action follows more than a decade of real-terms pay cuts.