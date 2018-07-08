Mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire.

They will be in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, July 9:

* A60 Carlton-in-Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

See www.nottspeed.com