Mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire.
They will be in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, July 9:
* A60 Carlton-in-Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
See www.nottspeed.com