Mitchell is on a roll with award double

A painting and decorating apprentice from Bircotes has picked up a prestigious industry award for the second year running.

Mitchell Scott, 18, was named Senior Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).

His success comes just 12 months after he the equivalent junior title.

Studying towards an NVQ level three in painting and decorating at The Hub in Doncaster, Mitchell who works for M. Hancock Painter and Decorator, received a trophy, certificate and a £200 cash prize at the event, which formed part of the PDA’s National Conference in Bristol.

The award was presented after Mitchell took part in the PDA’s national competition, held at The Hub in October.

Putting the wallpaper hanging skills of apprentice decorators from all over the UK to the ultimate test, the contest was split into two different competitions, a junior and senior level.

Mitchell, along with three other senior-level students, was tasked with wallpapering a mock living room.

The seven-hour challenge included a fire surround, internal angles and borders as well as inlay panel.

He said: “The competition is so realistic and reflects everyday working situations, including the relationships you build and the pressure you’re under.

“I definitely wasn’t confident that I’d won but I was thrilled to find out I’d gained the title for the second year running, it’s a really good feeling.

Mitchell was supported by proud parents, Simon and Jo Scott, and college lecturer, Glen Galbraith, at the gala dinner event.

Neil Ogilvie, chief executive of the PDA, said: “Mitchell should be extremely proud of himself, that at 18 years of age he’s been named the best apprentice wallpaper hanger in the country.

“The talent of the competitors was top class, and it’s really reassuring to think that apprentices, like Mitchell, are the next generation of the industry.”

Simon Walmsley, national account manager at award sponsors Brewers, added: “We’d like to congratulate Mitchell on his success and for showcasing his skills in this contest.”