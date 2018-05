Mick Darley and year six pupils at Misterton Primary School have won Misterton Parish Council’s Citizens of the Year Awards.

Mick won the adult award for his efforts on behalf of Bassetlaw Hospice and its patients.

Mick Darley (left) receives his Misterton Citzen of the Year Award from Coun Peter Marsden, chairman Misteron Parish Council

The year six pupils won the under-18s award for their work with North Notts Lions to produce a promotional video about the Lions programme to restore sight to visually-impaired people across the globe.

Both awards were presented by Coun Peter Marsden, council chairman.