Missing Rotherham man has links to Worksop

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to find missing man Malcom Green, 37.

Mr Green went missing from his his home address on Dinnington Road in Woodsetts on Sunday October 28 at around 9am. Police are concerned fo Malcolm, who is a white man and of average build. He has light brown hair with the sides longer on the top and has a bulldog tattoo on his right forearm. He is believed to be wearing a pair of jeans and a dark blue t-shirt. It is thought he may be in the Rotherham, Doncaster or Worksop areas. If you see Malcolm please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number CX/8834/2018.