MISSING PERSON: Hunt continues to find woman last seen in South Anston

Police are concerned about a woman who disappeared from hospital last month and was last seen in South Anston.

On Saturday, May 19 at 6.20pm a woman, who gave false details to hospital staff, walked out of Kettering General Hospital and was seen the next day on Worksop Road.

Detective Inspector Steve Watkins, from Kettering CID, said: “This case is a mystery as the woman involved failed to give staff at the hospital her correct details, which means we don’t know who she is.

“She is not in any trouble but we remain concerned for her welfare and are still keen to trace her to check that she is safe and well.

“We have been able to establish that she made her way to a Shell garage in Worksop Road, South Anston, near Sheffield by 5pm on Sunday, May 20, but that was the last sighting we have of her.

“I am appealing for the woman to please call police on 101 to let us know she is safe and well. I would also like to hear from anyone who may recognise her and let us know who she is so we can make contact.

“Although she was last seen near Sheffield she could have travelled to any part of the UK, and we do believe she may have connections in Lincolnshire.”

The woman pictured, or anyone who knows who she is, can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.