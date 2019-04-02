Miners say Brexit fallout will not stop their campaign for fairer pensions

Miners pension campaigners are confident that a ministerial resignation over Brexit will not derail their campaign for a fairer pension deal.

Former miners met with Richard Harrington, who was than business and industry minister, at Westminister to secure a better deal for mineworkers and widows.

Minworkrs pension campaigners, from left: Barry Cox from Kent, Mick Newton of Mansfield, Norman Moore of Doncaster. Campaign organiser Les Moore shakes hands with Under-Secretary of State for Industry & Energy Richard Harrington, with Doncaster MP Ed Milliband.

Mr Harrington quit his ministerial role last week in the fall out over Brexit, having presided over the ex-mineworkers case for just a matter of days.

This week it was announced that Lord Henley has taken on interim responsibility for coal pensions.

Mineworkers pension campaigner Mick Newton said: “The minister’s resignation was over Brexit.

“They are not kicking us into the long grass.”

He said the campaign had been given cross-party support during the meeting with Mr Harrington.

MPs Ben Bradley and Ed Miliband had spoken in favour of the campaign.

“We are waiting for a reply and we are hoping that MPs who have brought pressure to bear on that ministerial department continue to apply that pressure,” Mick said.

“I am hoping this injustice is treated accordingly whether we do have ‘musical chairs’.

“Whoever the minister is continues to give it serious and continued attention.

“I have said from the beginning that Brexit has filibustered our claim off the parliamentary agenda in a similar way to fire service cuts and cuts to free school meals.

“These are major issues which are not being debated.

“It is a national scandal.

“There is a backlog on these issues now being discussed by select committee inquiries.

“I think we would have had a speedier conclusion had it not been for Brexit hogging the political limelight.

“We are sadly losing 200 of our members every week.

“That is why we need to get a conclusion as soon as possible. Our campaign has not changed.”

“Even though we have presented the 107,000 name petition, there is still the opportunity for people who haven’t yet signed to do so.”

