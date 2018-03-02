Millions to be spent on improving potholed roads

Roads in residential areas of Worksop, Retford and the rest of Bassetlaw that have been neglected for many years are to be improved as part of a £20 million scheme.

The money is being spent by Nottinghamshire County Council after complaints from fed-up residents, who said the state of many roads in the district had deteriorated to an unacceptable level, with many plagued by potholes.

The first batch of upgrades, worth £3.25 million, and due to begin in the spring, targets 111 roads across the county, including 20 in the Worksop and Retford area.

Repairs, such as resurfacing and surface dressing work, are in addition to the £15.7 million to be spent as part of the council’s annual roads maintenance budget over the next four years

Coun John Cottee said: “We have taken on board feedback from residents. We know that potholes continue to be the number one highways concern for many.”

The 20 roads in Bassetlaw to be upgraded are: Eagle Place, Retford; Highfield Grove, Carlton-in-Lindrick; Highfield, Retford; Lawn Wood Avenue, Elkesley; Markham Road, Langold; Medway, Retford; Mellish Road, Langold; Mill Lane, Clayworth; Milnercroft, Retford; Norfolk Street, Worksop; Old Bracken Lane, Retford; Rectory Road, Treswell; Riddell Avenue, Langold; Robinson Drive, Worksop; Sandringham Road, Retford; Sandringham Service Road, Retford; South Street, Normanton-on-Trent; Strawberry Road, Retford; Town Street, South Leverton; and Windsor Road, Retford.