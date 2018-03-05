Millions of pounds is being invested in county hospitals

More than £3 million is being invested in Lincolnshire hospitals, including John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough.

A major programme of fire protection works in Lincolnshire community hospitals has been expanded to include extra improvements to enhance the patient environment.

Essential fire safety work began at County Hospital, Louth, in autumn 2017, with further fire protection improvements starting at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough, in December last year.

With work well underway, NHS Property Services (NHSPS), which owns the hospitals, and Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), which provides care on the hospital’s wards, are taking the opportunity to deliver an extra package of building improvements at the same time.

The overall programme represents a £3.7m investment by the NHS in three hospitals, with work set to continue into summer 2018.

Fire safety work completed so far includes fire alarm system and signage improvements, widening fire exits, installing new fire doors, improved emergency lighting and enhanced fire compartmentation.

As well as further firestopping improvements and remodelling a ward layout, NHSPS has expanded the work programme to include; replacing windows, sills and boilers, upgrading plumbing systems, roof and guttering repairs, some redecoration and flooring and building fabric repairs.

Deputy chief executive and director of workforce and transformation at LCHS, Maz Fosh, said: “We are very pleased to see this significant investment.

“We are working closely with NHSPS to prioritise the remaining work and ensure minimal disruption to patient care.

“We are carrying out regular reviews with a view to gradually increasing the number of beds available as work is completed.

“The additional work, as well as improving the environment for patients and visitors, gives us better use of the space for larger and more specialist equipment.”