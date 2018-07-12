Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for the East Midlands with the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms during Friday.

Heavy showers, which will become thundery in places, are expected to develop quite widely across parts of England and Wales later Friday morning and through the afternoon.

Weather forecast for Derbyshire.

A few places could receive 20-30 mm of rain within an hour. As is the nature of showers however, some places within the warning area will miss them altogether, and have a dry day.

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, perhaps leading to some damage to buildings

There is a good chance driving conditions will at times be affected by spray and standing water, leading to some minor journey delays

Some short term loss of power and other services due to lightning strikes is possible

Delays to train services are possible.