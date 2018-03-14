Met Office issues snow and ice warnings for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has issued two warnings for snow and ice in Nottinghamshire.

The first warning is in force from 5pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for Nottinghamshire on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It states: "A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow to lower levels through Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

"This band will gradually ease during Saturday morning as it moves south-westwards, allowing ice to form as it clears.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

A second warning for snow is also in force between 12.05am and 23.55pm on Sunday.

That warning states: "High pressure over Scandinavia will feed a very cold easterly airstream across the country during this weekend.

"As this air crosses the North Sea snow showers will form on Sunday, and could well merge into convergence lines producing 2-5 cms of snow in places.

"This is most likely near the Thames estuary and the Wash, and these snow showers could then spread westwards."