Message at this year’s Worksop Pride is #BeYourself

Worksop Pride is back for its third year and it is set to bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s event, taking place on July 7, has the theme of #BeYourself #BeIncluded #BeProud’ with the hope that this will help to raise awareness of important issues.

Founder, Crystal Lucas, said: “We work hard all year round to provide a free event for the LGBT+ community, and I can’t believe the difference three years has made to the event.

“It’s grown bigger than my wildest dreams.

“We have so much support from businesses and organisations and the public have just been incredible.

“The show of solidarity for the LGBT+ community at Worksop Pride is amazing.

“Its been described as a groundbreaking event, 10 years ahead of its time. It just shows what drive, passion and vison can do.”

This year’s Worksop Pride starts in the Old Market Square from midday and some of the acts performing include headline act, BBC’s All together now finalists ‘The Sundaes’ as well as X Factor’s Lloyd Daniels.

Local acts Little Drama Group, Katie Greaves and Katie Lucas, award winning Drag Act Funky Beavers and Smashby and Stevie Moore and tribute acts In the Mix, Lopez Live and Amazing Faith are among the line-up.

And this year’s event has some new additions to help create a family fun environment, so for the first time there will be funfair rides and lots more activities for younger children including horse riding.

A Pride Parade will start at 11am from Worksop Train Station which the community can get involved in, with lots of flags flying and whistle blowing. The parade will set off at 11.30am and walk along Carlton Road toward Bridge Street.

There will also be an after-show party at the Lion Hotel in Bridge Street, Worksop, from 6pm.

Tickets are £5 online or £7 on the door and tickets are available at the main event.

For more information visit www.worksoppride.co.uk.