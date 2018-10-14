Meet the newest recruit to Nottinghamshire Police.

The Belgian Shepherd Malinois arrived this week and is already a valued member of the team.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: " As you can see, he's an inquisitive little chap and was very interested in what we were doing. He's got some growing to do before he joins our other new recruits, so he'll be looked after by one of our brilliant dog handlers for now.

"2018 has been a big year for police pups and we've got a sneaky feeling we've not seen the last one!"