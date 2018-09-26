Meden Vale man assaulted wife after 16 beer binge

A Meden Vale man who threatened to stab his wife after downing 16 cans of beer has been advised to stop drinking, a court heard.

Mark Bowmer’s wife tried to leave their Egmanton Road home when he grew aggressive, but he pushed her to the floor and threatened her with a snapped stick, on September 8.

“If you leave me I will knife you,” Bowmer said, before smashing mugs and a kettle in the kitchen, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

The court heard Bowmer, who works for a bakery, was of previous good character, and was “disgusted with himself and feels like he has lost everything.”

Bowmer, who had no previous convictions, was described as a “binge drinker” who conceded he had let his drinking get out of hand, and his 13-year relationship was over.

Bowmer, 46, now of Park Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted common assault and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “My definition of an alcoholic differs from many peoples’. A person who drinks, and that causes problems for him, is an alcoholic and that’s clearly your situation.

“Whether you drink one can or 19 cans of beer - if that causes you to act in a foul and aggressive way, you have a problem. You need to stop drinking.

“The psychological scars will be with your former partner forever.”

Bowmer was fined £250, and £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge were ordered. A one year restraining order was imposed.