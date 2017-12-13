Meadowhall’s newest cafe is perfect for chocolate lovers

For those with a sweet tooth a new chocolate themed cafe will be open next week.

The Godiva Cafe will open on Wednesday, December 20 near the Upper Oasis Dining Quarter and be a haven for those bespoke and famous Belgian chocolate creations.

The cafe will be giving customers a chocolate afternoon tea which provides a twist on the English classic and there is even a shop selling all the Godiva chocolate gifts you could want this Christmas.

There will even be buttery chocolate croissants drizzled with chocolate to elegant petit gateua desserts.