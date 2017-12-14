MBE honour for Jackie

A woman from South Anston has been awarded an MBE for services to children and the community.

Jackie Scott, was nominated by her friend Sue Hawkins, but when Jackie received the letter to say she was receiving the honour she didn’t realise it was for her as she had also nominated someone to be given the honour.

After finding out she was getting an MBE Jackie said: “I really am honoured. I was really surprised and absolutely chuffed to bits. It’s marvellous.”

Jackie’s daughter, Nicola Scope, said: “It was a wonderful event. My mum loved it.

“As an ex-teacher she is intelligent, articulate and very funny. Not forgetting her heart of gold.

“My mum has spent a lifetime helping those less fortunate and those in times of need. She is the “go to” matriarch of South Anston and beyond.

“My mum is an amazing woman and I am so proud of her.”

“Sue Hawkins nominated her, as she says my mum was so kind to her after her husband was killed in a motorbike accident 20 years ago, leaving her a widow with small children.”