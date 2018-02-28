Massive ten vehicle smash shuts busy Notts road

‘More than ten’ vehicles have crashed due to the bad weather on a stretch of the A1 in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police say more than ten vehicles have crashed on the A1 southbound at between Markham Moor and Elkesley and all emergency services are on the scene.

A statement issued by the force states: “A1 Southbound is currently closed from the B6387 junction, Retford.

“Officers are dealing with a multiple car collision and are assisting other agencies with road closures. Injuries are believed to be minor at this time.

“The Northbound is also at standstill due to weather conditions.

“Please avoid the area at this time.”

Firefighters from Retford, Newark and Tuxford are also on the scene and speaking on Twitter Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The northbound carriageway of the A1 has now been closed at Twyford Bridge while we deal with a collision on the southbound side between Elkesley and Markham Moor.

“Our crews are working with Nottinghamshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident as delays are likely.”