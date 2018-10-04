Mass shop closures are just the beginning of scary times

I drive for a living and see hundreds of town centres while walking to and from train stations.

The mass shop closures and overbearing number of food outlets is country-wide.

Mono-culture I believe is the term used to describe the changes we see.

Every town centre having the same names, same prices, same brands and same items for sale. Shopping has become boring, another reason sales are down. But the main reason of course is internet sales.

The powers that be are bending over backwards to cut costs and high property rents, insurance and wages are easily cut by going the on-line route, distributing goods direct from the warehouse through the postal system. Job-wise this is devastating to the economy as the change in worker numbers will be reflected in overall sales. More people out of work, less money being spent, it’s not rocket science (bad for the economy but great for individual companies).

Add to this the automation which is taking place across the board and very soon, the poorer people in society will no longer be required. Sound silly? Far fetched? The Dutch already have warehouses run by robots with machines capable of receiving picking information from a central computer, which then go along the aisles, already programmed with precise data as to exactly which bin or shelf has the required item. This is picked by robotic arm and dropped into a cart. When all the items are picked the cart goes past a single worker who checks all the items are correct, and straightens any crooked ones ready for the automated packaging machines.

The whole picking and packing process uses a handful of people monitoring the machinery, replacing hundreds of workers.

Next stop driver-less vehicles. No need for truck, bus, taxi, train or van drivers. Another few million people out of work. Where will it all end?

Have you read the book 1984? A blueprint for the future and we are seeing it being implemented today.

Scary times!

What do you think is going to happen when the unemployment rate hits 35 per cent?

Automation....the systematic destruction of mankind!

High street shop closures are just the beginning.

Russ Taylor

By email