Shoppers at Marshall’s Yard were joined by a special guest.

Poppy Troll visited the centre for photographs with children and families, taking the opportunity to meet and greet throughout the day and free face painting was also available.

Charlotte Toplass, assistant centre manager, said: “The family events are always well attended and prove to be incredibly popular at the Yard and we love to engage with our younger visitors, providing entertainment and activities for all the family to enjoy.”