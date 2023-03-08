Marchini Curran Associates partners with JUNO Women’s Aid to create safe spaces for all

Driven by shared values, the partnership will bring together an exchange of knowledge and skills with a purpose of optimising security and refuge for survivors of domestic abuse.

JUNO Women’s Aid is one of the most prominent domestic abuse organisations in the UK, and the largest in Nottingham, working with women, children, and young people to protect survivors – encouraging safety, support and strength.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marchini Curran Associates will be raising funds, as well as providing expert design advice for JUNO’s refuge accommodation team, to ensure security and comfort is optimal.

Marchini Curran Associates and JUNO Women's Aid.

In exchange, the experts at JUNO will be providing specialist consultancy support on how to spot the signs of domestic abuse, challenge taboos and help vulnerable people in need.

The mutually beneficial partnership will utilise combined expertise to improve the lives of those affected by domestic abuse in Nottingham and will be part of a wider fundraising efforts that will take place this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Smith, director at Marchini Curran Associates, said: “We’re proud to announce our partnership with JUNO Women’s Aid, a charity whose aims and values resonate with us as designers of spaces to live in, spaces to work in – spaces that should be safe.

“As part of the knowledge exchange, we’re looking forward to receiving vital education to help with spotting the signs of abuse, which will allow us to safeguard those we feel are at risk and spread our learnings to our wider network.”

Lauren Leyva, architectural assistant at Marchini Curran Associates, who has been working closely with the JUNO team, said: “As part of our partnership with JUNO, we want to challenge the social stigma around domestic abuse conversations. Protecting women and children, whether it is through design or through raising awareness, is something we hope to achieve, and we look forward to learning more about these issues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the knowledge exchange, any donations raised through fundraising activities by Marchini Curran Associates will be used to help JUNO continue its vital work in the community.

Yasmin Rehman, JUNO chief executive officer, said: “We’re excited to announce our partnership and are looking forward to working closely with Marchini Curran Associates, sharing our expertise and working together to make safer spaces for women and children.”

To find out more about JUNO Women’s Aid, see junowomensaid.org.uk