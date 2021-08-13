Manton: Firefighters called to car fire
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at 3:19am, the morning of Friday, August 13.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:23 pm
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene on Pelham Street in Manton.
Five firefighters, dispatched from Worksop, took half an hour to deal with the incident.
The car was severely damaged and someone was given first aid at the scene.
A joint fire investigation with the police has been carried out.
More information to follow.