Manton: Firefighters called to car fire

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene on Pelham Street in Manton.

Five firefighters, dispatched from Worksop, took half an hour to deal with the incident.

The car was severely damaged and someone was given first aid at the scene.

The fire happened on Friday, August 13 at 3:19am on Pelham Street, Manton.

A joint fire investigation with the police has been carried out.