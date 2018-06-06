Mansfield woman pestered parents to see her children

A Mansfield woman whose daughters are now cared for by her parents ignored court orders which banning her from seeing them.

Laura Quimby emailed and texted her mother and father on May 5, saying: “We want to see our girls - we are wondering what they look like and if they are enjoying the sun.

“We are missing them like mad. Hope this isn’t harrassing or intimidating.”

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said her daughters, aged five, four, two and six months, were taken from her, and her partner of nine years, Ryan Green, two years ago, following a non-accidental injury.

No proceedings were brought after an investigation by social services, but the three girls were taken into care, and her newborn child was taken at the end of last year.

The girls now live with Quimby’s parents and family.

“Their daughters are their whole life effectively,” said Mr Pridham.

“With the greatest of respect, neither of them are terribly intelligent. They have struggled to come to terms with what went on in proceedings.”

He said they were both suffering from depression. Green has mental health issues and Quimby acts as his carer.

“After a bit of drinking they sent a series of emails,” he said.

The court heard that Mr Green admitted breaching the orders by email and text, on May 12, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. He received a community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

“The penny has dropped that they are banging their heads against a brick wall and if they continue it will end in a prison sentence,” said Mr Pridham.

“Their daughters were their life and they’re struggling to move forward.”

He said the couple had pictures of the children in every room of their house, and they were considering moving away “so they remove themselves from any temptation to contact their children.”

“It’s still very early days for them coming to terms with the fact that they can’t see their daughters again,” he said.

“That must be a dreadful thing to contemplate.”

A restraining order forbidding Quimby from contacting her mother was made by Nottingham Magistrates Court, on March 16, and a non molestation order was made by Nottingham Family Court, on April 23.

Quimby, 27, of Shireoaks Court, admitted breaching a restraining order and a non-molestation order, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Deputy district judge Stephen Jonas revoked her last community order, and imposed a new 12 month order, with 25 rehabilitation activity days.

He told her: “If you breach these orders you won’t get much sympathy from the court and will probably go to prison.”

No government surcharge or costs were awarded, but Quimby was told to pay £50 compensation to each of her parents.