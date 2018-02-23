Mansfield teen’s car vandalism spree

A drunk Mansfield teen who went on a car vandalising spree in his own street has been handed a £650 court bill.

Jamie Burton began shouting and screaming at 4.20am, on February 2, and then pushed and pulled at his neighbour’s garden gate, on Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, when the man came to his bedroom window.

He pulled the wing mirrors from his neighbour’s Jaguar, a Renault Clio and a Toyota Hiace, and also smashed the Clio’s windscreen, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He told police he had been drinking, had argued with his aunt and mother and thought one of his neighbours was being nosy.

“He was then shown pictures of the damage but couldn’t remember damaging the Clio.”

The court heard none of the owners knew how much damage had been caused.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Burton, who has no previous convictions, lives at home and earns £185 a week.

“He went door to door and apologised to his neighbours,” said Mr Perry. “Police advised him not to contact his nextdoor neighbour.

“He saw his neighbour watching him at silly o’clock, and this seems to have been the catalyst for his spree of damage.

“He doesn’t believe that drink alone caused this behaviour, but knows he was reckless in the amount that he drank.”

Burton, 19, admitted three counts of criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £185, with court costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation each to the owners of the Jaguar and the Toyota, and £150 to the Renault owner.