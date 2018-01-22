Mansfield Parliamentary hopeful Prescott under fire for ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Mansfield Labour Parliamentary hopeful David Prescott has lost the endorsement of a trade union over allegations of inappropriate behaviour, it has emerged.

Mr Prescott, son of former deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, was suspended from his role as a key aide to Jeremy Corbyn in November after the unspecified allegations were made.

Mr Prescott had hoped to win the backing of the GMB Union to stand as the Labour candidate in Mansfield in the next election.

It’s understood that Mr Prescott initially won the GMB’s backing, which was also giving to Melanie Darrington.

But after the allegations against him emerged he was reinterviewed by the union which took the decision not to carry on with the endorsement.

MP for Bassetlaw John Mann, whose constituency borders Mansfield, praised the GMB for “having the integrity” to refuse people who do not have “understanding” of inappropriate conduct.

Both the Labour Party and Mr Prescott have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded.

More to follow . . .