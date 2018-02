A 39-year-old man is set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court in relation to the murder of a woman in Mansfield on Monday, January 29

Michael Foster, of St John’s Place, Mansfield, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this morning, and was remanded to crown court tomorrow.

No bail application was made.

The woman who died has been formally identified as 44-year-old Paula Harris.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire police said: “Paula’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”