Mansfield mums’ brawl at school gates

A stressed Mansfield mum brawled with two women at the school gates after receiving abuse on Facebook, a court heard.

Yvette Cutts launched herself across a pushchair, grabbed one woman by the hair and punched her, on July 19, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Another woman tried to intervene and was also punched in the “full-scale scuffle” which ended up with them “wrestling on the floor” in front of other parents and children, he said.

The court heard “words were exchanged” between Cutts and the first woman, who was left with pain in her back and shoulder and scratches.

The second woman sustained a lump to her forehead and scratches.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said until the beginning of the year Cutts, who cares for her autistic partner and daughter, had no previous convictions.

“She is struggling to manage,” he said. “She is enormously protective of her family and she has to fight many battles given her circumstances.

“She knows herself she has not been able to cope with everything.”

He said an issue at the school had “not been dealt with appropriately” and this led Cutts to grab the lapels of the first woman.

Cutts was handed a six month conditional discharge for that offence, which ended the day after the new assaults took place.

Mr Perry said she had been accused of “child abuse” on Facebook and had been told “she would get what was coming to her.”

“It wasn’t her intention to seek out violence or retribution,” Mr Perry added. “She intended to speak, but it turned very ugly.”

She had since taken the children out of the school, he said.

Cutts, 30, of Westdale Road, admitted two counts of common assault, one on a reckless basis, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the first woman, and £25 to the second, as well as £85 government surcharge and £85 costs.

Chair John Marsh said: “To see women brawling in that situation I have to say is disgraceful. I accept you saw things on Facebook.

“If you were that worried or upset you should have reported it to the police.”

Cutts was given a 12 month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days.