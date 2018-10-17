Mansfield mum must give up drugs for sake of her children

A Mansfield mum-of-three jailed after relapsing into drug abuse must clean up her act if she wants her children back, a court heard.

Kirsty Godson, aged 45, of Westfield Lane, admitted breaching court orders, including an eight-week suspended sentence, imposed in April and August for theft, on September 6 and 23.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Godson had made no progress on a drug rehabilitation requirement, because she was smoking so much mamba.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, told Mansfield Magistrates’ Court: “She doesn’t ask me to attempt to dissuade you from activating the sentence.”

She said Godson had relapsed into heroin and mamba use and was struggling with accommodation problems.

She said: “She hopes to use the prison sentence as an opportunity to make a positive.”

She said Godson had remained drug free for eight years, but her children were now being looked after by a family member.

Sentencing her to eight weeks’ jail, District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “If getting your children back isn’t sufficient motivation for you to become drug free, then nothing would be.”