Mansfield man threatened to smash ex’s face for unwanted texts

A Mansfield man threatened to smash a woman’s face in while her young son was present because she had been sending him unwanted text messages, a court heard.

Brett Huntley arrived outside the house on Corporation Street, while the woman was there with her eight-month-old son, on January 30, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

She heard him shouting: “You’re a grass. I will come up and smash your head in. I will come up and set your house on fire. I will come around and do it tonight.”

“The incident made her very scared and she was shaking and crying on the phone to the police,” said Mr Carr.

In police interview, Huntley accepted threatening her, but denied shouting that he would set fire to the house.

The 25-year-old, of Newcastle Street, admitted threatening behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Huntley had been seeing the woman for a short time while separated from his partner, and it was over as far as he was concerned, but she had continued to send him text messages.

“His argument is “I didn’t encourage the texts. I wanted to resolve a relationship with my partner.”

“And thankfully that’s on the way to becoming resolved.” said Mr Lacey.

“He responded badly at a time when he should have thought through his actions. Unfortunately, on one day, common sense went out of the window.”

The court heard Huntley and his current girlfreind had received “threatening” texts from the woman and he was retaliating.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to address his thinking skills and anger management.

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 government surcharge, which will be deducted from his benefits.