Mansfield man punched nightclub doorman as he was ejected

A Mansfield man punched a doorman on the jaw as he was being thrown out of a club on his first night out in a long time, a court heard.

Nathan Pembleton threw the punch as the doorman escorted him from the Rush night club, at 12.45am, on March 4.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said that Pembleton “had been in the toilets when there was an argument, and that’s why he was ejected.”

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said: “He had split from his long-term partner at Christmas and money had been extremely tight.

“Mr Pembleton said that was the first time he had been out for a long time.

“He was literally thrown out on to the road. The other people in the queue found this highly amusing.”

After the blow, “a number of people immediately jumped on to Mr Pembleton,” and he sustained a “nasty injury to his left eye.”

“He makes no excuse about his behaviour - it was appalling,” added Mr Lacey.

Pembleton, 26, of Broxtowe Drive, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Magistrates said they weren’t going to trouble themselves with what happened after the blow.

He was fined £300, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge, as well as £50 compensation.