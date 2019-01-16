Mansfield man punched and strangled partner while high on cocaine

A Mansfield man who was boozed up and high on cocaine when he punched and strangled his partner has been spared prison, a court heard.

Daniel Barker pinned the woman “against a wall by her throat and squeezed so hard she couldn’t breathe,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

“The only reason he stopped was because someone knocked on the door.”

The court heard the woman ran out of the house, on January 5, and Barker followed her in his van, but she went to an address where police and her aunt were waiting.

“She said it wasn’t the first time he had done it,” Mrs Fawcett added. “She wants it all to stop.”

She said there were “ongoing issues” because he didn’t like her associating with family and male friends.

Mrs Fawcett said the victim, who was left with red marks on her face and neck, “doesn’t want anything bad to happen to him but wants him to get help for his mental health problems.”

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Barker claimed he was trying to stop an argument.

“It’s right to say that he loves her and he wants the relationship to work,” he said, but added there was a previous incident of violence in the two-year relationship.

“When misusing cocaine and alcohol things get out of hand,” Mr Perry said.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said: “He lost his temper after she bit him on the lip.

“He said he had a few drinks and was under the influence of cocaine, but denied he needed help for drink or drugs.”

She said Barker had “issues with control, jealousy and temper control” and presented a “high risk of serious harm to partners.”

Barker, 35, of Dalestorth Avenue, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is disgraceful.

“This is domestic violence and frankly its domestic violence at its worst, as there’s a very limited understanding of what has taken place.

“In this case the victim has said she wants the relationship to continue.

“If you behave like this in the future the court will have no hesitation in saying - “you want to change your ways and your temper problems, but you have failed to grasp that,” and custody will result.”

He gave Barker 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, with ten rehabilitation days and a 30 day probation programme.

Barker must pay £85 costs and an £115 government surcharge.