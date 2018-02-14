Mansfield man fled from cops after head-on crash

An autistic Mansfield man crashed his girlfriend’s car into another vehicle and tried to flee from police officers, a court heard.

Marcus Poismans-Booth swerved the silver Ford Ka into the middle of New Mill Lane, in Forest Town, just after midnight, on January 26, and was followed by police, who turned on their blue lights.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett described how Poismans-Booth continued driving for a short distance, before colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

“He got out of the car and ran off but was detained about 100 metres away,” said Mr Hollett.

“Police believed he was under the influence of alcohol and he refused a breath test. He was taken to the police station and became aggressive en route.”

In police interview, he said he got his girlfriend’s car keys and decided to go out with his dog.

“He panicked when he saw the lights,” said Mr Hollett. “He said he was in shock.

“He accepted that he only had a provisional licence.”

Poismans-Booth, 23, of Crowhill Drive, admitted failing to stop for an officer, failing to provide a specimen, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Poismans-Booth suffers from autism, and struggles with social interaction.

“He said he hadn’t been drinking but he accepts that he shouldn’t have been driving the car,” Mr Lacey said.

His father told the court: “We spend an awful lot of time with Marcus and we, and his girlfriend, support him. Thank you for your understanding.”

He was banned from driving for 28 months. He was fined £170 and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a government surcharge of £30