Mansfield man faces two drink drive charges

A Mansfield drink driver has denied a separate charge of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink weeks earlier, a court has heard.

Graham Mendham’s Citreon Berlingo was stopped on Peafield Lane, on November 28, when a test revealed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, and the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mendham, 61, of The Fairways, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He denied being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink on October 22, and a trial was set for May 3, when both offences will be heard.

An interim driving ban was imposed until all matters have been concluded.