A 39-year-old man has appeared in court to deny murdering a woman in Mansfield.

Michael Foster, of St John’s Place, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today, for a plea and trial preparation hearing before Judge John Burgess.

Paula Harris, 44, died in St John’s Place at 6.10pm on Monday, January 29.

A trial date has previously been fixed for September 3, with a six-day estimate.

Foster was further remanded in custody.