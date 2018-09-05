Mansfield man caught with cannabis

A Mansfield man with mental health problems has been fined after he was caught with a small amount of cannabis, magistrates have heard.

Police were called to Ravensdale Road following reports of two men acting suspiciously, where Andrew Brown appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs, on May 10.

Prosecutor Lee Shepherd said Brown told officers he had taken some amphetamine and a small amount of cannabis was found on him after a search.

The court heard he received a conditional discharge for possession of amphetamine, in August last year.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Brown has mental health problems and is managed in the community by psychiatric nurses.

The 31-year-old, of Midworth Street, admitted possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.