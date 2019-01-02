Mansfield court date set for Sheffield Wednesday striker

A Sheffield Wednesday football player faces a trial for his role in a brawl at a Mansfield Town football match.

Fernando Forestieri, 28, of Chambers Grove, Sheffield, denied using threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The offences were alleged to have taken place on July 24, last year, and relate to a brawl following a “friendly” match with Mansfield Town.

Forestieri failed to attend Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday, December 28.

He was given unconditional bail until the trial on March 28.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday said: “It has come to the club’s attention that court proceedings were conducted yesterday involving Fernando Forestieri.

“We can confirm that neither the club, Forestieri nor his legal team were aware of this court date and thus the arrest warrant for his failure to attend court will not now be pursued and a new court date is to be arranged.”

The former Italy Under-21 international has not played for the club since 1 December and was not included in the squad to face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Police said: “A course of action has been agreed and the 28-year-old man will be attending court on a pre-arranged date.”