Man who died in Loch Lomond hotel fire named as former Worksop journalist

A man who died when a fire ripped through the five-star Loch Lomond hotel he was staying in with his partner has been named as a journalist originally from Worksop.

Simon Midgley, who attended Portland School in Worksop, died with his partner Richard Dyson, from Wetherby, when the blaze broke out at Cameron House Hotel on Monday morning.

Police have not confirmed the identities of those who died, but relatives have paid tribute on social media.

Three other people - a family of two adults and a child - were rescued by ladder and taken to hospital in Glasgow but have since been discharged.

Nicky, Simon’s sister, from Worksop, paid tribute to him on Facebook. She said: “It’s with a heavy heart I write this but this dreadful tragedy has taken two amazing beautiful hearted soul mates from me my heartbroken mum and brother.

“Reading all your lovely kind words we are grateful. Thank you to all those who bravely made the effort to save them. Sleep tight.”

Simon’s Facebook revealed he had been living in London, running his own PR firm and also working as a freelance journalist for the Evening Standard.

Simon and his partner are understood to have been at Cameron House on a winter break. A post his Instagram account showed pictures of Cameron House Hotel and said: “Home for the weekend.”

More than 200 guests were evacuated from the building when the fire broke out.

AN investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.