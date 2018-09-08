Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Bassetlaw collision

A man has been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Bassetlaw.

Police were called to the A631 at around 12.35am this morning (Saturday, September 8) to reports that a car had come off the road and crashed into a ditch.

The collision happened on the A631 at Beckingham. Photo: Google Images.

The driver, a male, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hopsital. His condition is not known.

A road closure was put in place but this has since been cleared.

If you saw anything or have any information that could help police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting incident 28 of September 8.

