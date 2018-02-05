Man stole electrical items

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a man took several electrical tools from the Wilko’s store in Gainsborough.

On January 30, a man described as unshaven and wearing a flat cap with a brown scarf and a dark coloured coat with a fur trim around the hood, entered the Wilkos store in Marshalls Yard, Beaumont Street, Gainsborough and tool several electrical tools, including a drill.

The man was carrying a bag for life which he used to place the goods, before leaving the store.

If you know anything about this incident, or if you know who the man in the picture is, call 101 quoting incident 134 of January 30.