Man sentenced for controlling and coercive behaviour and burglaries

A man who used fear and violence to manipulate his partner has been sentenced in court today (Friday 24 November 2017).

Garry Bucknall, 21, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, on 1 December 2016 and 7 April 2017.

He also admitted two burglaries at his partner’s address in Bulwell on 14 March 2017 and 4 April 2017.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Bucknall had been in a relationship with the woman for three months.

Within this time he had assaulted her on at least two occasions, caused criminal damage to her property and held her in her home against her will.

Bucknall also sent over 4,500 texts and made calls to her demanding to know where she was at all times of the day and night, controlling her every move.

As part of his controlling and coercive behaviour Bucknall pushed her on her bed and put a pillow over her face causing her to fear for her life.

On March 14, 2017, while the woman and her children were out of the property, Bucknall broke in, taking items from her room and her children’s room.

On 4 April 2017 she called the police reporting that Bucknall had broken in and entered as a trespasser.

The woman, who was in the house with her young children and a family friend, told him to leave as he was scaring them all. After he left she immediately called the police and Bucknall was arrested.

The court also heard that Bucknall engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour while on remand in prison and awaiting sentencing for offences against the same woman.

He made contact with her on multiple occasions using the prison phone system. During these calls he made demands of the her, telling her who she could see and what she could and couldn’t do while he was in prison.

As well as the two-year suspended prison sentence he was given today, Bucknall was also made subject of a five restraining order.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Constable Glenn Finbow, the officer in the case, said: “I would like to praise the bravery and courage shown by the woman in this case in coming forward.

“I hope that this conviction demonstrates our commitment to survivors of these types of offences, and that when incidents are reported our officers will do everything in their power to bring offenders to justice.

“Perpetrators of domestic abuse need to understand that even when their abusive behaviour is behind closed doors, it does not mean that they cannot be caught and brought to justice.”

If you’re suffering any kind of domestic abuse, whether it’s physical, emotional, financial, sexual or psychological, there are many organisations working together in Nottinghamshire who can help.

For more information on domestic abuse, including ways to report and organisations which can help you, visit:

https://goo.gl/WuSNum