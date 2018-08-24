Man pleads guilty to Worksop murder

A man has pleaded guilty to murder following a fatal stabbing in Worksop.

Richard Prendergast, 38, of Raymoth Lane, Worksop, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today, Friday, August 24.

Officers attended an address in Gladstone Street at about 9.50pm on 25 June 2018.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Polcice said: “The victim, 44-year-old Lee Moody, of Gladstone Street, Worksop, was treated for his injuries at the scene but died shortly afterwards.

“Prendergast was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on 1 October 2018.”