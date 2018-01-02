Man locked up after Worksop firearms incident

A man who used a firearm in Worksop has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Shane Frost, 23, of Cheapside in Worksop, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence today (Tuesday 2 January 2018) at Nottingham Crown Court.

Officers received a report that a shot had been fired in the Gateford Road area at around 1.40am on Monday 3 July 2017.

An investigation followed and armed officers searched Frost’s address which resulted in his arrest.

Detective Sergeant David Beach of Nottinghamshire Police said: “We’re pleased with this result, Frost is a violent individual who is clearly capable of using weapons.

“We hope that this sends the message out that we will robustly investigate any report we receive and bring such offenders to justice.”